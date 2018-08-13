Sport Soccer

Monday 13 August 2018

Watch: Wayne Rooney produces miraculous last-ditch tackle and stunning 40-yard assist in dramatic DC United win

D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) celebrates his goal with forward Wayne Rooney (9) and Yamil Asad (22)
D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) celebrates his goal with forward Wayne Rooney (9) and Yamil Asad (22)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Wayne Rooney inspired DC United to a dramatic injury-time victory against Orlando City.

Luciano Acosta scored a hat-trick in United's 3-2 win but Rooney stole the show with a moment of late brilliance.

With 96 minutes on the clock, Orlando looked set to snatch all three points at Audi Field when they launched a counter attack with DC goalkeeper David Ousted pushed forward for a corner leaving an unguarded net.

Will Johnson broke free and had the goal at his mercy but Rooney sprinted back and won a last-ditch tackle just by the half-way line to prevent a certain winner.

Not content with just saving his team, Rooney then advanced forward and played a ball back into the penalty area where Acosta headed home the winning goal.

Watch below:

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport