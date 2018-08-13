Watch: Wayne Rooney produces miraculous last-ditch tackle and stunning 40-yard assist in dramatic DC United win

Luciano Acosta scored a hat-trick in United's 3-2 win but Rooney stole the show with a moment of late brilliance.

With 96 minutes on the clock, Orlando looked set to snatch all three points at Audi Field when they launched a counter attack with DC goalkeeper David Ousted pushed forward for a corner leaving an unguarded net.

Will Johnson broke free and had the goal at his mercy but Rooney sprinted back and won a last-ditch tackle just by the half-way line to prevent a certain winner.

Not content with just saving his team, Rooney then advanced forward and played a ball back into the penalty area where Acosta headed home the winning goal.

