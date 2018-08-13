Watch: Wayne Rooney produces miraculous last-ditch tackle and stunning 40-yard assist in dramatic DC United win
Wayne Rooney inspired DC United to a dramatic injury-time victory against Orlando City.
Luciano Acosta scored a hat-trick in United's 3-2 win but Rooney stole the show with a moment of late brilliance.
With 96 minutes on the clock, Orlando looked set to snatch all three points at Audi Field when they launched a counter attack with DC goalkeeper David Ousted pushed forward for a corner leaving an unguarded net.
Will Johnson broke free and had the goal at his mercy but Rooney sprinted back and won a last-ditch tackle just by the half-way line to prevent a certain winner.
Not content with just saving his team, Rooney then advanced forward and played a ball back into the penalty area where Acosta headed home the winning goal.
Watch below:
Unbelievable, Wayne Rooney. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/SIGMn2hGXn— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2018
