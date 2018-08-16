Sport Soccer

Thursday 16 August 2018

WATCH: Wayne Rooney continues to impress in the States as he nets stunning free kick

DC United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates after scoring
DC United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates after scoring

Wayne Rooney continued his impressive form as he scored twice for DC United in their 4-1 victory over Portland Timbers at Audi Field on Wednesday.

Fresh from his incredible last-ditch tackle and pinpoint pass to secure a dramatic victory last week (Watch below), the former United striker was in top form once again.

Rooney, who levelled the match 1-1 late in the first half, then hit a free kick over the wall in the 68th minute.

Rooney now has three goals in seven games for United after scoring 208 goals in the English Premier League for Manchester United and Everton.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport