Wayne Rooney continued his impressive form as he scored twice for DC United in their 4-1 victory over Portland Timbers at Audi Field on Wednesday.

WATCH: Wayne Rooney continues to impress in the States as he nets stunning free kick

Fresh from his incredible last-ditch tackle and pinpoint pass to secure a dramatic victory last week (Watch below), the former United striker was in top form once again.

Rooney, who levelled the match 1-1 late in the first half, then hit a free kick over the wall in the 68th minute.

Rooney now has three goals in seven games for United after scoring 208 goals in the English Premier League for Manchester United and Everton.

