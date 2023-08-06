WATCH: USA crash out of women’s World Cup after dramatic twist in penalty shoot-out

Shocks continue as Sweden celebrate stunning victory

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Lina Hurtig of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Reigning champions the United States were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup after the VAR intervened in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Sweden.

Lina Hurtig’s winning penalty was found to have crossed the line following a check with the VAR officials after USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher appeared to have saved the effort.

Replays showed the ball had just crossed the line and Sweden were able to celebrate a 5-4 win on penalties after a goalless draw in the last-16 clash in Melbourne.

The back-to-back defending champions led 3-2 in the shoot-out but misses by Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith opened the door for Sweden to take it to sudden death.

Goalkeeper Naeher scored for the United States but with their next effort Kelley O’Hara hit the right post to give Hurtig the chance to win it.

Her shot was blocked by Naeher, who then reached behind her to claw the ball away as it looped up in the air, but she was a fraction too late to stop Sweden moving on to the quarter-finals.

USA captain Lindsey Horan said: "A lot went into this performance, we were confident and patient and played beautiful football. We created chances, we didn't score and to be frank penalties suck.

"I'm proud of every player who stepped up to take one. I'm very proud of my team.

"Some of the young players coming through are killing it."