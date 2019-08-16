WATCH: Troy Parrott produces a sensational finish for Tottenham's under-23 team after Ireland call-up

Tory Parrott received a call-up to the Ireland squad from manager Mick McCarthy on Friday and the young Dubliner toasted the moment in the grand manner with a stunning goal for Tottenham's under-23 team.

In a Premier League 2 match against Manchester City played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham recorded a 3-1 win that was set-up by two Parrott goals that included a sumptuous opener.

"Troy has come in and scored two goals. He took his first goal very well but he certainly won't get above himself," said Tottenham Under-23s Coach Wayne Burnett.

"He's a very level-headed young man but I'm pleased for him and the other players that they could come here to play at this wonderful stadium and give a good account of themselves."

Parrott's latest master class may edge him closer to a Premier League debut for Tottenham, but Ireland boss McCarthy has hinted the 17-year-old may not be part of his plans for games against Switzerland and Bulgaria next month despite his call-up to the senior squad.

While McCarthy has named some young players in his expanded 40-man Ireland squad, he has confirmed he will only take the likes of Parrott, Nathan Collins and Michael Obafemi for his squad if they are in contention to play and if not, they will link up with Stephen Kenny's under-21 panel.

"If I'm not going to play them against Switzerland, they will travel with Stephen. I'm not going to deprive Stephen of players when I'm not going to use them," said McCarthy.

"If Troy gets in for Spurs and he scores a few goals and he's brilliant, I might have a different (thought) process on that.

"I was interested to see him in pre-season games and more interested to see that he wasn't involved in the first game of season.

"If he gets in (Spurs side) in the next couple of games, he's going to cause me a problem and cause Stephen a problem. He's not there yet."

Online Editors