WATCH: Troy Parrott makes it two in two pre-season games for Millwall with delightful chip

Troy Parrott continued the flying start to his Millwall career as he scored another for his new club in their 3-0 win against Southend at Roots Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Parrott produced a neat finish as he chipped the onrushing keeper to seal a comfortable win for the Lions, as he looks to be in good form ahead of his trip to Ireland to link up with Stephen Kenny's senior squad ahead of next week's UEFA Nations League game against Bulgaria and Finland. He also scored in a midweek friendly against National League side Bromley.

"Troy has done well for us so far and he can play a lot of games for us this season," said Millwall boss Gary Rowett. "Maybe other teams might have seen him as good to have – nice impact – but we see him as someone that is going to come and play games.

"I think he can see where good strikers have come to Millwall in the past on loan. Also, I've had some good strikers who have played under me and gone on to do well – the likes of Che Adams and Matty Vydra.

"He senses with us that he's got a good opportunity of getting plenty of playing time, which is something we felt we could offer him."

Parrott's Ireland under-21 team-mate Jayson Molumby also got some minutes under his belt as he played for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the AMEX Stadium.

With 2,500 spectators watching the game in a test event sanctioned by the UK government as they prepare to welcome spectators back to sporting events for the first time since the Covid-19 shut down in March, Brighton snatched a late equaliser against Chelsea as Pascal Gross fired home from the penalty spot to claim a 1-1 draw.

Molumby played the second half of the game and he was joined on the field by Ireland striker Aaron Connolly, with summer signing Timo Werner making his mark as he scored Chelsea's goal.

Ireland centre-back Shane Duffy made a second half appearance for Brighton as speculation over his future continues to swirl, with Brighton manager Graham Potter confirming the towering centre-back could be allowed to leave the club in the next few weeks as Celtic, West Ham and West Bromwich Albion vie for his signature.

