WATCH: This young Irish footballer celebrates goal in the cheekiest style possible

Tullycarnet youth player Thomas Foster scored a goal for his under-13s side and decided to take the celebration into his own hands.

After netting for his team against Rosario under-13s in the Supplementary Cup final in Northern Ireland, Foster made his way into an empty area of the stands, took a seat, and applauded his own goal.

Tullycarnet won the game comfortably in the end, meaning Foster has a medal to remind him of his wonderful celebration in the future.