WATCH: ‘The stuff of dreams’ – Liam Scales scores fine goal on league debut with Celtic

FORMER Shamrock Rovers man Liam Scales says it was "the stuff of dreams" for him to mark his league debut for Celtic with a goal.

A summer signing from Rovers, Scales had played in the League Cup and Europa League for the Bhoys but was denied his first league game, until he was called off the bench late on away to Dundee United, and Scales impressed with a calm finish which made it 3-0 for his side.

DEBUT GOAL 🟢



What a moment for Liam Scales! 👏



Dundee United 0-3 Celtic



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/AHokqEzAYe — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 5, 2021

"To come on and score on my league debut was kind of Roy of the Rovers stuff," he told Celtic TV.

"My phone is hopping, it will probably take me the whole bus journey home to get through all the messages, everyone is delighted for me, it's the stuff of dreams.

"The ball fell to me on the edge of the box, I was running at it full steam and I just had a go. I was buzzing when it went in, I couldn't hold in my emotions, it was just to shoot and try to get it on target, get my body over the ball and make sure it didn't go flying over the bar, once it was falling for me I knew I had to shoot."

Scales admits that he needed to bide his time before he can force his way into the side on a permanent basis. "The competition in the squad is crazy at the moment, the way we are playing and the performances, I understand I have to be patient and once I get chances, have to try and do well," he added.