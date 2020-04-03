| 11.1°C Dublin

Watch the Premier League’s goalscorers shoot it out with their rivals

From 18-year-old Mason Greenwood to Sergio Aguero at 31, the current generation compare well to previous players at the same age.

Mason Greenwood, left, has started fast while Sergio Aguero, centre, and Harry Kane are among the leading scorers at their respective ages (Martin Rickett/Yui Mok/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Several Premier League hot-shots are among the league’s leading scorers at their respective ages – and you can track their progress here.

Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane are on their way to challenging the Premier League’s all-time leading scorers – while the 77 goals scored by Aguero’s Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling is among the highest totals by any player at the age of 25.

Marcus Rashford is through the 40-goal mark aged 22 and his teenage Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood is off to a fast start – see how all five players stack up.

