Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was attacked by a spectator early in his side's derby clash at Birmingham.

Watch: 'That is a disgrace' - Jack Grealish punched from behind by pitch invader during Birmingham derby

The incident occurred less than 10 minutes into the game when Grealish was in the Birmingham penalty area and a spectator in a flat cap ran on to the field and threw a punch from behind the visiting captain, striking him on the side of the head.

The intruder was quickly restrained by stewards as several other Villa players rushed in to confront him. He was led away by police, blowing kisses to the crowd as he left.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was quick to react to the incident, tweeting: "Absolutely disgraceful what just happened to Jack Grealish"

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy tweeted: "That is a disgrace."

Former England defender turned Sky pundit Gary Neville called for Blues to be docked points over the attack on Grealish.

Neville tweeted: "The club are going have to take a huge punishment for this to act as a deterrent in the future . A Points deduction or Empty stadium for 10 games !"

😡 - "An absolute disgrace!"



A fan has run onto the field and attacked Jack Grealish from behind. pic.twitter.com/PI1Wf3qXfP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 10, 2019

That is a disgrace https://t.co/K6jhcg3xAU — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) March 10, 2019

Absolutely disgraceful what just happened to Jack Grealish😡 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 10, 2019

What’s just happened to @JackGrealish1 is a disgrace. I hope he goes and scores the winner! #AVFC #BCFC — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) March 10, 2019

West Midlands Police announced an arrest had been made following the incident.

A post on the force's official Twitter feed read: "ARREST: Following the incident on the pitch involving an attack on an Aston Villa player; a man has been arrested and en route to a custody block. Further details to follow."

The incident followed a feisty opening to the game, in which Birmingham's Maikel Kieftenbeld was booked for scything down Grealish, while there were also clashes between fans outside the stadium before kick-off.

Police had to hold back fans while at least one man was seen being treated by paramedics after suffering a head wound.

Birmingham have condemned the attack as "deplorable and disgusting" and Press Association Sport understands the club will apologise to Grealish personally.

It is also believed Blues will take the strongest possible action and ban the man for life from St Andrew's.

Grealish produced the ideal response by giving Villa the lead midway through the second half.

The midfielder took possession 20 yards out, worked his way into the penalty area and fired low-left-footed into the far corner of the Birmingham net.

Grealish jumped into the stand to celebrate with the Villa fans behind the goal and was booked as a result.

#AVFC LEAD!



Jack Grealish scores a well-deserved goal 👏



Watch live on Sky Sports Football or follow updates here: https://t.co/HvftpzFWLJ pic.twitter.com/GyaJFceEB2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 10, 2019

Karma at its best ✌🏾 well done @JackGrealish1 https://t.co/bnSJVUHHUy — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 10, 2019

The English Football League condemned the incident and pledged to work with the FA to "ensure the appropriate action is taken".

An EFL spokesman said: "The EFL condemns the mindless actions of the individual who encroached on to the pitch at St Andrews on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a situation no player should ever be faced with.

"In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behaviour.

"Whilst this incident falls within the remit of the Football Association, we will work with all the relevant parties to address the issue of player and match officials safety on the pitch and ensure the appropriate action is taken."

