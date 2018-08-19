Watch: Stoke City to seek police explanation after video emerges of fans being 'pepper-sprayed' by officers

Stoke City say they will ask police for an explanation after a video appearing to show their fans being pepper-sprayed by officers emerged on Saturday evening.

A video circulated on Twitter appears to show a number of police officers using pepper spray on Stoke fans in the concourse of Preston's Deepdale stadium during their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Lancashire police have confirmed they are aware of an incident and will be launching a formal investigation.

"There was an incident of disorder inside the stadium involving a number of Stoke supporters, who were attempting to forcibly exit the stadium," said Lancashire Police in a statement.

"Officers deployed were faced with many aggressive fans and used proportionate force to protect themselves and ensure the disorderly fans did not spill out into the surrounding area.

"As a result of this action, the situation was quickly brought under control and all fans returned to the stadium, where they watched the match without further disruption."

A Stoke City spokesperson said: "We are aware of the footage which appears to show some of our fans being pepper sprayed and will be asking Lancashire Police for their comments.

"We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of the incident to contact Paul Elliott, Preston's dedicated football officer, at Paul.elliott@lancashire.pnn. police.uk."

Stoke's draw at Preston leaves their new manager Gary Rowett still waiting for his first win in charge.

Former England striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to score his 200th senior goal .

