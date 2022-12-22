WATCH: Séamus Coleman surprises Everton fan with signed jersey and gift

Ireland and Everton captain Séamus Coleman got in the Christmas spirit with a surprise visit to a Toffees fan.

The Donegal native called to the home of long-time Evertonian Ray Anson to present him with a signed Everton jersey and chocolates from the club.

Ray's grandson Adam captured the moment in a tweet which described Toffees veteran Coleman as "an absolute gent" adding that it was the first time he saw his granddad "absolutely speechless."

Mr Anson also had a cheeky message for Coleman, telling him to "could get a game this week" with his new jersey.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Everton host Wolves on St Stephen's Day as the Premier League resumes after the World Cup break.