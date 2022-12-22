| 7.6°C Dublin

WATCH: Séamus Coleman surprises Everton fan with signed jersey and gift

Expand

Close

Ireland and Everton captain Séamus Coleman got in the Christmas spirit with a surprise visit to a Toffees fan.

The Donegal native called to the home of long-time Evertonian Ray Anson to present him with a signed Everton jersey and chocolates from the club.

Ray's grandson Adam captured the moment in a tweet which described Toffees veteran Coleman as "an absolute gent" adding that it was the first time he saw his granddad "absolutely speechless."

Mr Anson also had a cheeky message for Coleman, telling him to "could get a game this week" with his new jersey.

Everton host Wolves on St Stephen's Day as the Premier League resumes after the World Cup break.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy