WATCH: Séamus Coleman surprises Everton fan with signed jersey and gift

Ireland and Everton captain Séamus Coleman got in the Christmas spirit with a surprise visit to a Toffees fan.
The Donegal native called to the home of long-time Evertonian Ray Anson to present him with a signed Everton jersey and chocolates from the club.
Ray's grandson Adam captured the moment in a tweet which described Toffees veteran Coleman as "an absolute gent" adding that it was the first time he saw his granddad "absolutely speechless."
Mr Anson also had a cheeky message for Coleman, telling him to "could get a game this week" with his new jersey.
Everton host Wolves on St Stephen's Day as the Premier League resumes after the World Cup break.