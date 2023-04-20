WATCH: Saudi lawyer wants Cristiano Ronaldo deported after accusing him of 'crime of public indecency'

There have been calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to be thrown out of Saudi Arabia after the Portuguese striker appeared to make an insulting gesture towards fans following Al-Nassr's 2-0 defeat by Al-Hilal on Tuesday night.

A video released on social media seems to show the 38-year-old grabbing his crotch as he left the pitch in response to fans chanting the name of his long-time rival, World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

A Saudi lawyer, Nouf bin Ahmed, wants Ronaldo to be punished severely for his actions as he deems his behaviour indecent.

"It is considered a crime of public dishonour and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner," Ahmed said on Twitter as she vowed to file a complaint to the Saudi Prosecutor's Office for his “crime of public indecency”.

Ronaldo has also drawn heavy criticism from journalists in Saudi Arabia, with Ozman Abu Bakr suggesting Al-Nassr should terminate his £175m-a-year contract following his "immoral and impolite gesture against the spectators".

However, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Al-Nassr sources have defended Ronaldo by claiming he made the gesture after he 'received a blow during the match' to his genitals.

The incident came after a damaging defeat for Dinko Jelicic's side that saw them concede further ground in the title race during which Ronaldo was lucky not to receive a red card after appearing to ‘chokeslam’ an opposing player.

Cristiano Ronaldo only received a yellow for this incident. Photo: ESPN

Whatsapp Cristiano Ronaldo only received a yellow for this incident. Photo: ESPN

Second-placed Al-Nassr are now three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad having played a game more, and with Al-Shabab in third, three points behind them with a game in hand.

Ronaldo appeared unhappy as he walked off the pitch - and footage online seems to show him grabbing his crotch as supporters inside the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh sang, 'Messi! Messi! Messi!' repeatedly to taunt the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

As he moved towards the tunnel, the five-times Ballon d'Or winner appeared to put his hand in his genital area and pull upwards as he trudged off the field and past the media zone, holding his crotch and moving it around.

While at the end of the video, he appears to look up towards the chanting fans with a grin on his face.

It isn't the first time Ronaldo has reacted to fans taunting him in such a manner as he was previously accused of doing the same when Lazio fans chanted, 'Messi, Messi, Messi!', at him after Lazio beat Juve 3-1 in a Copa Italia clash in 2019, which was, ironically, played in Saudi Arabia.