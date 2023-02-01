Watch: Ryan Reynolds struggles to pronounce Irish player's name as Eoghan O'Connell signs for Wrexham

Corkman Eoghan O'Connell has dropped down two divisions to sign up for Wrexham's Hollywood funded project.

O'Connell - a cousin of Irish rugby legend Paul - has followed in the footsteps of Thomas O'Connor by walking away from a League One club to accept a lucrative opportunity in Wales with a club seeking promotion to the Football League.

Wrexham's fortunes have been revived by investment from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and they flagged the imminent arrival of O'Connell with a tweet discussing the pronunciation of Eoghan.

O'Connell started his career at Celtic where he got Champions League experience as a youngster and subsequently had loan spells with Oldham, Cork City and Walsall before spending time on the books of Bury and Rochdale.

It was a step forward in the defender's career when he signed for Charlton last summer, and he has made 22 appearances in the intervening period, although a knee injury caused him difficulty.

"Eoghan wants to be playing every week and the move provides him with a longer term deal with great financial reward as well as the regular football he craves," said Charlton boss Dean Holden.

Wrexham are three points behind National League leaders Notts County but they have two games in hand.