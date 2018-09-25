WATCH: Roy Keane misses penalty as Manchester United beat Ireland/Celtic in Liam Miller tribute match

Roy Keane , look away now. Robbie Keane, look away now. Andy Reid, look away now.

It was all about the occasion rather than the result in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Manchester United legends did battle with their Ireland/Celtic counterparts in the Liam Miller Tribute match.

But for the two Keanes, the penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw will be one they want to forget.

Denis Irwin put United ahead from the spot in front of his home crowd before Louis Saha outstripped the Ireland/Celtic defence to make it two. Robbie Keane and Colin Healy clawed in back for Ireland to send the match to penalties.

Robbie Keane, Andy Reid and and Ian Harte all missed from 12 yards for Ireland/Celtic while Roy Keane and Nicky Butt could not find the target for United.

42,878 fans crammed into the famous GAA stadium to witness the historic occasion.

"There was a bit of drama at the end with the penalty shootout so it was a nice way to finish the day," Keane told Virgin Media after the match.

"Forde has got an advantage against me because I used to take the penalties against him in training with Ireland so he knew where I was putting it. It was a bit unfair but it was nice that we won it."

Martin O'Neill's Ireland/Celtic side looked the more likely to snatch a winner in normal time and Keane admitted he thought they had an extra player on the pitch in the latter stages.

"They were certainly going for the win at the end. I though they had a couple of extra men in midfield and one stage. Towards the end we said we would probably take the draw and go to penalties. It was nice for the fans to see more action.

"Hopefully Liam's family enjoyed it."

Ireland/Celtic: David Forde; Stephen Carr (Stephen Kelly, HT), Richard Dunne (Kenny Cunningham, HT), Johan Mjallby (Stephen McManus, 27) (Shaun Maloney, 79), Ian Harte (Stephen McPhail, HT); Damien Duff (Colin Healy, RT), Paul Lambert (Andy Reid, HT), Stiliyan Petrov (Graham Kavanagh, HT), Kevin Kilbane (Tosh McKinlay, HT) (Damien Duff, 72); Shaun Maloney (Kevin Doyle, HT), Robbie Keane.

Manchester United: Kevin Pilkington (Mark McNulty, 61); Gary Neville (Michael Clegg, HT), John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Mikael Silvestre, Denis Irwin (David May, HT); Paul Scholes (Louis Saha, 70), Nicky Butt (Quinton Fortune, 61), Ryan Giggs (Roy Keane, 61); Alan Smith (Nicky Butt, 81), Louis Saha (Dion Dublin, HT).

Referee: Graham Kelly.

Online Editors