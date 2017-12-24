WATCH: Robbie Keane surprises his kids at Christmas just a day after scoring his first goal in Indian football
Robbie Keane gave his kids an early Christmas present by arriving home to Dublin to spend the holidays with his family.
Ireland's record goalscorer gave his ATK fans in India a present yesterday when he scored the winner in their 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League.
With ATK's next game not until New Year's Eve, the Dubliner has taken the chance to head home for the festive period.
Speaking earlier this week, he told reporters: "I will be going back home for a few days. There are some players going home. Are you a policeman? I am just going home for a few days to spend Christmas with the family."
His sons Robert Jr and Hudson were over the moon to see their dad.
Watch the adorable video below:
Online Editors
