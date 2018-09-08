Republic of Ireland record goalscorer Robbie Keane did what he does best at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Watch: Robbie Keane rolls back the years with sumptuous goal for Celtic during charity clash with Liverpool

The Dubliner scored 16 goals in 19 games during a loan spell with the Bhoys in 2010 and gave a reminder to the Celtic faithful of his prowess in front of goal.

Representing a Stiliyan Petrov XI against a visiting James Milner XI headed by Jurgen Klopp, Keane scored a sublime goal in the 24th minute when he dummied before being found by Ashley Young, he took the ball down brilliantly before finishing to the top corner.

The Celtic FC Foundation, the Stylian Petrov Foundation and the James Milner Foundation received equal amounts from every penny raised by the game.

All the monies will go towards tackling cancer. The game ended 3-3.

How Martin O'Neill could do with a goalscorer like Keane right now.

