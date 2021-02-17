WATCH: Referee appears to square up to Ireland's Alan Judge during Ipswich draw

Referee Darren Drysdale was involved in an apparent confrontation with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge in a League One match on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the closing stages of Ipswich’s goalless draw against Northampton at Portman Road.

After Judge had been given a yellow card, the Ipswich player approached the referee.

A confrontation between the two briefly ensued, with Drysdale appearing to move his head towards Judge, before Ipswich’s Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester and Northampton defender Lloyd Jones stepped in and calmed the situation.

There was a red card shortly afterwards, with Downes picking up a second yellow card.

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Alan Judge before booking the Ipswich player in their goalless draw against Northampton this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZexMTxYIx7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

Troy Parrott played the full 90 minutes as Lowly Northampton defied the odds with a 0-0 draw against Ipswich.

It lifted the Cobblers up two places but they remain inside the relegation zone by goal difference. Ipswich, who finished with 10 men, moved up a place to 11th but are four points off the top six.

Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy had to gather a shot from Sam Hoskins and then hack clear after Parrott’s loose pass was seized on by Mark Marshall.

Holy smothered Jack Sowerby’s effort and Luke Matheson blocked an effort by Hoskins while with the half drawing to a close, Peter Kioso hit the post and Marshall pulled his shot wide.

James Norwood, who came on as a 71st-minute replacement for Ipswich, forced Northampton keeper Jonathan Mitchell into his first save of the game and to heap further misery on a woeful Ipswich, Flynn Downes was sent off in stoppage time after getting a second yellow card.

The dismissal came shortly after Judge had been given a yellow card for apparent simulation by referee Darren Drysdale.

PA Media