Watch: Preston's Alan Browne scores a fine goal to give Ireland the lead in Scott Brown's Celtic testimonial
Preston midfielder Alan Browne scored the opening goal just two minutes into Scott Brown's testimonial at Parkhead.
Martin O'Neill named an experimental starting XI and they made an impressive opening with Browne seizing on a loose ball to curl the opening goal past Dorus de Vries in the Celtic goal. Watch below:
⚽| Ireland lead at Celtic Park thanks to this fine strike from Alan Browne! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/VCUXh5J9CB— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 20, 2018
Celtic equalised just three minutes before the internal through Leigh Griffiths.
