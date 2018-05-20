Sport Soccer

Sunday 20 May 2018

Watch: Preston's Alan Browne scores a fine goal to give Ireland the lead in Scott Brown's Celtic testimonial

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neil looks on during the Scott Brown testimonial match between Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI at Celtic Park on May 20, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Preston midfielder Alan Browne scored the opening goal just two minutes into Scott Brown's testimonial at Parkhead.

Martin O'Neill named an experimental starting XI and they made an impressive opening with Browne seizing on a loose ball to curl the opening goal past Dorus de Vries in the Celtic goal. Watch below:

Celtic equalised just three minutes before the internal through Leigh Griffiths.

Online Editors

