Watch: Police and ambulance called as violence mars the end of Northern Ireland football game

A number of people were injured in the flashpoint including an elderly Newry fan who was hit by glass.

PSNI sergeant Michael Gallagher said: “We are currently investigating an incident which occurred following a football match between Newry City AFC and Portadown Football club.

“We received a report that a number of vehicles had been damaged in the Showgrounds’ car park and that one man had been injured with a bottle. Another man was reported to have been injured in a fall from the roof of a car.

“The NI Ambulance Service also attended and treated one person at the scene. Another was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.