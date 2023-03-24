Watch: Paul McGrath and Roy Keane share warm embrace as crowd erupt at event with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

Roy Keane's trip to Ireland with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher featured a special guest last night as Paul McGrath joined the trio on stage at the 3 Arena.

Keane, Neville and Carragher's popular show, The Overlap, held a live event in Dublin on Thursday night and Ireland legend McGrath was one of the guests.

The Boys in Green hero shared a warm embrace with former team-mate Keane as he took to the stage, as the crowd erupted with a chant of 'Ooh Aah, Paul McGrath'.

You can watch the heartwarming moment below.