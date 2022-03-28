Watch: Paul Gascoigne caught on camera tripping up child before Rangers challenge match

Rangers' Paul Gascoigne gestures after tripping up a ball boy before Rangers' 150th anniversary match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Legendary former footballer Paul Gascoigne has become embroiled in fresh controversy after footage emerged of him tripping up a child before a challenge match at his old club Rangers.

Gascoigne (54) who played for the Glasgow club between 1995 and 1998, was back at Ibrox as part of a Rangers team that took on a World team to celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary.

However, before the game, the former England international is seen beckoning a child with a football to him before then tripping the child up as it ran off.

The child lay on the Ibrox pitch in apparent pain before Gascoigne, and another former Rangers star Jorg Albertz, player went to check on the child.

Woke to this horrible video. Cringeworthy. Hurting a child for admiration, absolute scum of the earth. Any parent would have ran down and knocked him out. Poor kid thought his legend was being kind to him. Gazza you're a self entitled horrible person who needs help #Rangers Class — Gianni Capaldi (@OfficialGianni) March 27, 2022

His actions drew criticism on social media, with Scottish actor Gianni Capaldi denouncing the former Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Everton and Middlesbrough midfielder as a “self entitled horrible person.”

Gascoigne, who was seen later scoring in the match and receiving the adulation of the Rangers crowd, has courted plenty of controversy in the past both as a player and after his retirement.