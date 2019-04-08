WATCH: One of the worst misses of all time by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting means PSG must wait on title

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was guilty of an extraordinary miss as Paris St Germain missed the chance to wrap up the Ligue 1 title after a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg.

Choupo-Moting needlessly deflected a goal-bound shot from team-mate Christopher Nkunku onto the post from point-blank range to prevent his side going 2-1 in front in the first half.

The Cameroon striker had given PSG a 13th-minute lead but Strasbourg equaliser through Nuno Da Costa and Anthony Goncalves gave the visitors the advantage before the break.

PSG looked to be heading for only the second loss of their league campaign until substitute Thilo Kehrer equalised eight minutes from time.

PSG had been given the chance to clinch the title after second-placed Lille were held to a 1-1 draw at Reims in an earlier kick-off.

Jose Fonte took advantage of poor marking from a corner to put the visitors in front after 55 minutes .

But Reims hit back to grab a point in controversial fashion when Remi Oudin's 78th-minute equaliser was allowed to stand despite a seemingly inconclusive VAR review.

A 55th-minute goal from Issiaga Sylla gave Toulouse a 1-0 win over Nantes, who were forced to play with 10 men for most of the match after Andrei Girotto's 17th-minute sending-off.

The home side could have gone ahead in the 26th minute but Max Gradel's penalty was well saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu in the Nantes goal.

Also on Sunday, Nice beat Montpellier 1-0 to leapfrog their opponents into seventh place in the table thanks to a 20th-minute goal from Brazilian defender Dante.

