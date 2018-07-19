WATCH: Michael Duffy scores astounding volley for Dundalk against Levadia Tallinn

After their 1-0 victory over Levadia Tallinn in Estonia last week, the Lilywhites were in a strong position going into the second leg on home turf.

A Pat Hoban header eased the nerves among the home fans after 31 minutes but they were in dreamland two minutes later when Duffy volleyed home their second from an almost impossible angle after a delightful lobbed pass from Jamie McGrath.

Pick that out! What a goal from Michael Duffy. @DundalkFC lead Levadia Tallinn 2-1 at Oriel Park (3-1 on aggregate) and you'll do very well to find a better finish anywhere in Europe tonight than this peach of a volley #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/ArDW8MxkAt — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2018

Roman Debelko pulled a goal back for the visitors before the break.

Online Editors