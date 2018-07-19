Sport Soccer

Thursday 19 July 2018

WATCH: Michael Duffy scores astounding volley for Dundalk against Levadia Tallinn

Michael Duffy of Dundalk celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 1st Qualifying Round Second Leg match between Dundalk and Levadia at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Co Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Michael Duffy of Dundalk celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 1st Qualifying Round Second Leg match between Dundalk and Levadia at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Co Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Dundalk's Michael Duffy produced a sublime moment of magic at Oriel Park tonight.

After their 1-0 victory over Levadia Tallinn in Estonia last week, the Lilywhites were in a strong position going into the second leg on home turf.

A Pat Hoban header eased the nerves among the home fans after 31 minutes but they were in dreamland two minutes later when Duffy volleyed home their second from an almost impossible angle after a delightful lobbed pass from Jamie McGrath.

Roman Debelko pulled a goal back for the visitors before the break.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport