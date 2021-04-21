Watch: Liverpool owner John Henry apologises to fans and staff for 'hurt' caused over European Super League

Liverpool owner John Henry has posted a video this morning apologising to fans, the club's manager Jurgen Klopp and his players over what he labelled "the disruption I've caused" over the European Super League.

Henry, the part-owner of Fenway Sports Group which controls the reigning Premier League champions, said: "I want to apologise to the Liverpool supporters for the disruption I've caused over the past 48 hours.

"It goes without saying that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand.

"We heard you. I heard you. I want to organise to Jurgen (Klopp), the players and to everyone who works at LFC to make our fans proud.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

"They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most.

"They love your club and work to make you proud every single day. I know the entire LFC team has the expertise and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward.

"In this endeavour I've let you down. Again, I am sorry and I alone are responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days.

"It something I won't forget and shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have."

Henry is the first club owner from the 12 breakaway clubs to publicly apologise to fans and club staff with the collapse of the proposed European Super League imminent.

However, reactions to his video on social media have been less than sympathetic with many fans calling for him to sell up.

Henry also speaks about the Covid-19 pandemic, saying: "It's been an incredibly tough year on all of us. No one has been unaffected.

"It's important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what we've seen from you globally with local gestures of support, I can promise you to do whatever I can to further that."

