WATCH: Lionel Messi sent off at Copa America match and says tournament 'fixed' for Brazil

Lionel Messi was sent off before halftime in a bad-tempered third-place playoff between Argentina and Chile in the Copa America on Saturday.

The match was 34 minutes old when Chilean captain Gary Medel shepherded out a ball near his own goal. Messi challenged him from behind and Medel reacted angrily, pushing the Argentine and raising his hands.

Messi said it last week - the refs are a joke in this competition.

The Paraguayan referee showed Medel a red card and although Messi did not react he was also sent off, prompting boos in Sao Paulo’s Corinthians arena.

It was only the second red card of Messi's career, the first also coming while playing for Argentina on his debut against Hungary in 2005.

Reports said the Barcelona forward did not attend the ceremony to receive his third-place medal and he later hit out at the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"We don't have to be part of this corruption," Messi told reporters. "The lack of respect that they have showed us throughout this tournament.

"Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit.

"I think the cup is fixed for Brazil," Messi added. "I hope that the VAR and the referees have nothing to do in this final and that Peru can compete because they have the team to do so although I think it's difficult."

His comments came four days after Argentina were beaten 2-0 by arch rivals Brazil in a semi-final that was marked by a number of contentious refereeing decisions.

Argentina were furious that VAR was not consulted for two possible penalty decision, with the Argentine Football Association president writing an angry letter to CONMEBOL to express his disgust.

"You saw what happened," he told reporters. "A yellow would have ended it for both of us. The important thing is that with 10 the team finished well and won."

The referee also showed six yellow cards in a match that was disrupted by 37 fouls.

Sergio Aguero put Argentina 1-0 ahead in 12 minutes and Paulo Dybala made it two 10 minutes later with a nice finish after Giovani Lo Celso put him through on goal.

Artur Vidal pulled one back for Chile from the penalty spot 14 minutes into the second half.

In response, CONMEBOL issued a statement, saying a "fundamental pillar of fair play is to accept the results with loyalty and respect".

"The same goes for refereeing decisions, which are human and will always be improvable," it continued.

"It is unacceptable that as a result of incidents typical in competitions, involving 12 teams, all on equal terms, unfounded accusations have been launched that lack the truth and question the integrity of the Copa America.

"These accusations represent a lack of respect for the competition, all the participating players and the hundreds of professionals of CONMEBOL, an institution that since 2016 has been working tirelessly to make transparent, professionalise and develop South American football."

Hosts Brazil face Peru in the final on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

