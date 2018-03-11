Watch: Lille fans invade pitch and attack their own players after 1-1 draw
After the ugly scenes that marred yesterday's game between West Ham and Burnley at London Stadium, Lille supporters took it to a whole different level.
Lille are second from bottom in Ligue 1 but secured a morale-boosting point with a 1-1 draw against European hopefuls Montpellier. Nicolas Pepe put Lille ahead in the 41st minute but Jerome Roussillon equalised with 64 minutes gone.
Their fans were not so impressed with the draw and dozens of them stormed the pitch after the final whistle to remonstrate with their own players. Some did so forcibly.
Watch below:
After the West Ham pitch invasions earlier, Lille supporters are taking things to a new level. pic.twitter.com/mOEOC3eBTn— Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) March 10, 2018
Online Editors