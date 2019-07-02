Watch: Lauren Kelly's 30-yard wonderstrike gives Ireland victory over Brazil
Ireland 1 Brazil 0
Lauren Kelly gave Ireland the perfect start to their opening fixture in the World University Games in Naples when her strike from 30 yards was enough to defeat reigning champions Brazil.
Dave Connell's side had dominate most of the game and were rarely troubled by Brazil except for an early second half effort that goal keeper Amanda McQuillan did well to keep out.
Ireland will now take on South Korea on Thursday in their final group fixture with a place in the quarter finals very much within their grasp.
📽️ WATCH | Playing the World Champions, 0-0, 14 minutes to go, win back possession and smash the ball in from 30 yards!@laurenkelly7399 take an absolute bow! #CantSeeCantBe #WUG19IRL@FAIreland @StudentSportIrl @Napoli2019_ita @20x20_ie pic.twitter.com/zRq96uU1fX— Third Level Football (@thirdlevelfootb) July 2, 2019
Ireland: A McQuillan; J Gargan (L O’Callaghan 85), C Mustaki, L Dwyer, S Doyle, L Kelly, N Farrelly, E Ryan Doyle, A Meaney, M Smyth Lynch, S Fox.
