Wednesday 3 July 2019

Watch: Lauren Kelly's 30-yard wonderstrike gives Ireland victory over Brazil

Ireland 1 Brazil 0

Ireland celebrate after the 2019 World University Games Women's Soccer Pool C win over Brazil at the Stadio San Mauro, Casoria, Naples, Italy. Photo: Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Ireland celebrate after the 2019 World University Games Women's Soccer Pool C win over Brazil at the Stadio San Mauro, Casoria, Naples, Italy. Photo: Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

John Hudson

Lauren Kelly gave Ireland the perfect start to their opening fixture in the World University Games in Naples when her strike from 30 yards was enough to defeat reigning champions Brazil.

Dave Connell's side had dominate most of the game and were rarely troubled by Brazil except for an early second half effort that goal keeper Amanda McQuillan did well to keep out. 

Ireland will now take on South Korea on Thursday in their final group fixture with a place in the quarter finals very much within their grasp.

Ireland: A McQuillan; J Gargan (L O’Callaghan 85), C Mustaki, L Dwyer, S Doyle, L Kelly, N Farrelly, E Ryan Doyle, A Meaney, M Smyth Lynch, S Fox.

Online Editors

