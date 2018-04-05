Watch: Jurgen Klopp reveals the ultra-confident reaction of Ireland's Conor Masterson to his Champions League bench role
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed how Ireland youngster Conor Masterson reacted to the news that he would be on the bench for the Reds 3-0 Champions League triumph over Man City last night.
The 19-year-old Lucan native got to savour the atmosphere of a huge European night at Anfield after being included in Klopp's matchday squad.
Injuries to Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez helped catapult Masterson to a place on the bench.
"Conor is a good boy, he plays in our Under-23s and was captain of the Under-18s, and is very confident," Klopp revealed when also speaking to RTÉ Sport.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by a confident Conor Masterson pic.twitter.com/uT3yv727ES— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 4, 2018
"I’m not sure if that’s typical for Ireland but when I said to him that he will be in the squad, he said: ‘I’m ready man'."
Masterson lapped up the experience.
"It was an unbelievable experience just going out to warm up, you could just see the fans and the atmosphere. It was just surreal really," he said.
"The team were unbelievable, the performance, 3-0 against the best team in the country was just unbelievable.
"I knew last night [I was going to be involved] Klopp came up and told me."
