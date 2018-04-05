Watch: Jurgen Klopp reveals the ultra-confident reaction of Ireland's Conor Masterson to his Champions League bench role

The 19-year-old Lucan native got to savour the atmosphere of a huge European night at Anfield after being included in Klopp's matchday squad.

"Conor is a good boy, he plays in our Under-23s and was captain of the Under-18s, and is very confident," Klopp revealed when also speaking to RTÉ Sport.

Injuries to Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez helped catapult Masterson to a place on the bench.

"I’m not sure if that’s typical for Ireland but when I said to him that he will be in the squad, he said: ‘I’m ready man'."

"It was an unbelievable experience just going out to warm up, you could just see the fans and the atmosphere. It was just surreal really," he said.

"The team were unbelievable, the performance, 3-0 against the best team in the country was just unbelievable.