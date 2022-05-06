Watch: Jose Mourinho explains his tears after Roma’s win - ‘My emotion was for everyone who loves this club’

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho sent message of support to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as the Portuguese was left in tears after guiding his side to the Europa Conference League final on Thursday and said Europe's third-tier competition was like their Champions League.

A first-half header from Tammy Abraham gave Roma a 1-0 win over Leicester City on the night and a 2-1 victory on aggregate to send them through to the inaugural Europa Conference League final on May 25, where they will face Feyenoord.

"This is a giant club without the trophy room in relation to the social dimension of the club. So, this is not a trophy, it's only the final but it means a lot for them," said Mourinho.

"Of course I have had bigger moments than this, but I am not feeling for myself, I am feeling for the people and my players. This for us, is our Champions League."

Mourinho, who took over at Roma in May last year, was in tears as he embraced his coaching staff after the win.

"I shed a tear because my emotion was for everyone who loves this club," said Mourinho, who has now reached five European finals with four different clubs, having won all his previous ones with Porto, Inter Milan and Manchester United.

🗣️ "Every club that I coached I reached the final, I can not say I played the final with all of them."



Jose Mourinho says he shed a tear for the fans as Roma booked their spot in the Europa Conference League Final ✅ pic.twitter.com/BZY3AxgK1u — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 6, 2022

"I've had the fortune to play more prestigious finals than this one. But in terms of the way we've created a family atmosphere here, it makes me feel special."

Three days after Mourinho tries to secure his first trophy with Roma, Ancelotti – who played 171 times for the Giallorossi – will take on Liverpool in the final of the Champions League after a stunning comeback against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

During his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia, Mourinho was keen to pay tribute to the veteran Italian coach and is hoping they both emerge victorious at the end of the month.

Speaking after Roma’s win over Leicester, Mourinho said: "If you allow me a message for a coach who is my friend, the great Carletto, let’s both go and win the finals!”

On his own side’s performance in the semi-final, the Portuguese continued: “I am so tired, I want to go home!”