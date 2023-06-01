WATCH: Jose Mourinho brands English referee a ‘f***ing disgrace’ as he confronts him in stadium car park

Roma lost 4-1 on penalties in the Europa League final in Budapest but the Portuguese manager was especially unhappy about the number of cards issued by Anthony Taylor in the game

Roma manager Jose Mourinho walks off after being presented with his runner up medal following defeat in the UEFA Europa League Final at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. Picture date: Wednesday May 31, 2023. (Adam Davy, PA)

A fuming Jose Mourinho confronted English referee Anthony Taylor in extraordinary scenes on Wednesday night, calling him a “f***ing disgrace” after his Roma team lost the Europa League final to Sevilla.

The Portuguese manager was caught on camera lambasting the English referee for his “bullss**t” decisions as Taylor was about to exit the Puskas Arena car park in Budapest.

Roma lost 4-1 on penalties, but the Roma boss was riled up over the number of cards Taylor issued in the game – 13, a record for a European final.

After accusing Taylor of “seeming Spanish”, the Roma manager can be seen in the video approaching the match officials’ minibus and shouting “F***ing disgrace man, it’s a f***ing disgrace” before then switching to Italian to further berate Taylor.

He added: “Congratulations, you f***ing disgrace... F*** off.”

Mourinho was set to become the most decorated European manager in history with six major trophies, and after a Paulo Dybala goal put them in front in Budapest, it was looking likely.

However, the Italian team went on to concede an own goal and lost 4-1 on penalties as Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini missed from the spot.

Mourinho, who appeared to give his medal to a child in the stands after the game, told UEFA.com: “I’ve won five European finals over the years and on this occasion I’m no less proud than the five times I won.

“I am proud of the players. I told them before that we would either be leaving with the cup or we’d be dead on our feet.

“We’re leaving dead on our feet. The players are totally exhausted and so am I, both physically and psychologically.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us. We lost a game but not dignity. I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won.

“We had also worked hard on penalties but we missed two – but all together, not only the penalty takers.

“The boys must go home peacefully, with pride for having done what they have done. These are my boys from Budapest.”

Roma’s bench were furious that Erik Lamela was not shown a second yellow card for a foul and that anger increased when the former Tottenham winger went on to score in the shoot-out.

Mourinho was booked towards the end of extra time and later accused Taylor of “seeming Spanish”.

“Next year, we won’t be playing the Champions League and that’s a good thing because we’re not made for it,” Mourinho told reporters.

Roma defender Diego Llorent agreed with his manager, saying: “Today in all the dubious episodes, the yellow cards... the referee blew the whistle in favour of Sevilla.”

“I am surprised because he is an international referee who has a great reputation.”

Roma’s former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling just expressed his deflation at the result: “It’s a big disappointment. When it comes to penalties, it’s hard to lose.

“We were determined to win and we left everything on the pitch. Seeing others celebrate will stay with us for a long time. We have to try to have another chance next season.”

Meanwhile, Lamela, the man who caused such Roma ire, told BT Sport it was a really tough game as Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title.

“This is amazing, I can’t ask for more, this feeling is unbelievable,” the former Tottenham player said.

“(It was a) really tough game, not an easy game to play, we were not feeling in our best way because they defended well and it was difficult to find the spaces and create situations.

“But this team fought it out and tonight we’re going to enjoy it.”