WATCH: Javier Hernandez takes ‘pathetic panenka’ as ex-Man Utd striker misses late penalty for LA Galaxy

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez missed a penalty in bizarre fashion with virtually the last kick of the game in LA Galaxy’s 2-2 MLS draw with Sporting Kansas.

The Mexican star, also known as ‘Chicharito’, had already scored two goals – included an 88th minute penalty – and he had the chance to become the hero of the evening with a hat-trick when Galaxy were awarded another spot-kick on 95 minutes.

However, the 34-year-old struck what has been described as a ‘pathetic panenka’ shot, leaving Kansas goalkeeper John Pulskamp with the easiest of saves.

He made no mistake with his earlier penalty – a well-struck effort that flew into the top left-hand corner of the goal.

But the ex-Real Madrid man could only apologise for the kick that ultimately cost his side two points.