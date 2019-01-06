Sport Soccer

Sunday 6 January 2019

WATCH: Jason McAteer hits out at Michael Owen after he is shown a red card in feisty legends game

Jason McAteer saw red after a heated clash with Michael Owen
Kevin Palmer

Jason McAteer didn't hold back as he hit out at his former Liverpool team-mate Michael Owen after he was sent off in the Star Sixes tournament game on Sunday night.

McAteer was representing a Republic of Ireland side against an England led featuring Owen, with the duo clashing in an incident that could have resulted in two red cards.

Owen was initially at fault for kicking McAteer, yet the match officials punished the Irishman for his reaction and he didn't hold back as he spoke to Sky Sports after the game.

"The referee got it wrong," said McAteer. "We had a little pulling of the shirt, spun around and then Michael Owen decided to lash out and I didn't think I wanted to let him get away with it.

"The referee decided he didn't see it, or he didn't want to see it because it was England and Michael Owen.

"We made up a bit and then I gave him a friendly push up the backside."

Owen was booked for the incident before Paul Konchesky fired England's late winner to end the Republic of Ireland's hopes of a place in the Star Sixes final.

Online Editors

