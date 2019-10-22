WATCH: Irish teenage sensation Troy Parrott nets four goals for Tottenham in UEFA Youth League

The 17-year-old Dubliner scored two goals in each half to start and finish the hammering.

The former Belvedere scoring sensation sent another message to Spurs senior team manager Mauricio Pochettino that he is ready for more first team action.

The Spurs senior side face Red Star Belgrade in tonight's Champions League clash, with many Tottenham fans calling for the Dubliner to bring his boots tonight.

What an afternoon for Troy Parrott ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



The Ireland U21 striker bagged four goals as Spurs ran riot against Red Star in the UEFA Youth League ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GPhwArL0pg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019

Parrott has been part of Spurs' first team plans, but up to now, Pochettino has used him sparingly.

That situation may change, however, if their current poor form and struggles in front of goal continues.

