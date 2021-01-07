WATCH: Ireland's Louise Quinn nets winner as Fiorentina beat AC Milan and book place in Italian Super Cup final

Ireland's Louise Quinn headed home a 65th-minute winner as Fiorentina came from behind to beat AC Milan and book their place in the final of the Italian Super Cup.

Fiorentina trailed 1-0 at the break after Valentina Giacinti gave Milan anearly lead but Abi Kim levelled matters after the break.

Ireland defender Quinn (30), who signed for the Italian side from Arsenal last summer, popped up in the 65th minute to head home what proved to be the winner.

Fiorentina will face Serie A leaders Juventus in the final on Sunday.

(Fast forward to 2.40 to see Quinn's goal below)

Online Editors