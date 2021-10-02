WATCH: Ireland’s Katie McCabe scores sensational lob from over 40 yards in Arsenal victory

Ireland’s Katie McCabe scored a world-class lob from over 40 yards out as Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa .

Captain Kim Little hit two while Mana Iwabuchi was also on target but all thwe talk will be of McCabe’s sensational strike when she made it 3-0.

Villa’s Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah tested Manuela Zinsberger, but the Austrian goalkeeper was able to tip her effort over the bar, while Frida Maanum went close for Arsenal in the 39th minute but her shot flew wide.

Little broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half after receiving the ball from Lotte Wubben-Moy, turning and firing into the bottom right corner.

Mayumi Pacheco had a chance to equalise but her free-kick sailed just over the bar before a flurry of late Arsenal goals sealed the points in style.

Tobin Heath made ground down the left and set up Iwabuchi, who flicked the ball home from close range in the 80th minute.

McCabe scored Arsenal’s third just three minutes later, chipping Hannah Hampton from 40 yards after a mistake from the Villa goalkeeper.

And Little completed the scoring with a deflected shot which dipped over Hampton’s head.