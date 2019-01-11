Ireland's Katie McCabe produced a moment of magic as Arsenal came from behind to beat Birmingham and progress to the semi-final of the Continental Tyres Cup.

WATCH: Ireland's Katie McCabe produces one of the passes of the season as Arsenal progress to Cup final

With the scores locked level at 1-1 in injury time, McCabe picked the ball up just inside the Birmingham half and curled an inch-perfect pass through the opposition defence and into the path of Vivianne Miedema who slotted into the net.

It was a smart finish from the striker who rounded the keeper before keeping her composure but it was the Messi-like precision of McCabe that had everyone talking.

⏱ It’s the 90th minute…

😬 It’s Arsenal 1-1 Birmingham…

🏆 A place in the semi-finals at stake…



Step forward, @VivianneMiedema 🔥 #ContiCup pic.twitter.com/EQ0y7OYvWn — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 10, 2019

What a ball👀Katie McCabe is good at football 🔥 https://t.co/AMdJAya6fZ — tea please (@eileeno10) January 10, 2019

Crikey moses that assist from Katie McCabe is sheer filth https://t.co/CxHMtgwMHy — Katie Mishner (@katielmishner) January 10, 2019

😍 Özil like pass from Katie McCabe https://t.co/ySFG2dGCwg — Jennifer (@JenKasper81) January 10, 2019

"When you've got Viv [Miedema] in your team, you're always hopeful she'll come up with a goal," said McCabe afterwards.

"We had to keep going, but that's the character of this team: we're resilient, and keep going to the very end. I don't think anyone wanted extra time tonight!

"Both teams played very well with the ball, and tried to play out. It was who was going to make that jump first.

"We played well and created some good chances but we didn't finish them off."

McCabe added: "We're champions of the trophy and we want to be in with a chance to win everything this season.

"We're Arsenal, that's what we're about: we want to win trophies. So we've kept our chances alive – into the semi-finals, see who we get in the draw and hopefully we'll go on and win it."

Online Editors