Watch: Ireland's Callum O'Dowda scored a wonder goal for Bristol City in Norwich defeat

Ireland winger Callum O'Dowda scored a mesmerising goal that Lionel Messi would be proud of in his side's 3-2 defeat to table-toppers Norwich yesterday.

Kenny McLean's first goals for the club steered the Canaries to a hard-fought victory against a Robins side who had gone into the game with seven straight league wins behind them and were twice in front.

Jamie Paterson fired the Robins into a 12th minute lead and, after McLean had equalised on 36 minutes with a cool finish, O'Dowda immediately restored the visitors' advantage with a fine individual effort.

But the Canaries didn't panic and defender Ben Godfrey converted a Max Aarons cross to restore parity 10 minutes after the restart before McLean had the final say with a low 25-yarder in the 66th minute.

O'Dowda's goal was a moment of individual brilliance:

“Overall, it was disappointing I thought,” O’Dowda said.

“We stared really well, they got the goal back, I scored straight after and it was all good at half-time

“After that we struggled to defend for a period. They’re a good team with the momentum and that atmosphere was good. Not that it was intimidating but you can see why they are doing so well. The fans were right behind them and it was just disappointing.”

