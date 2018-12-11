WATCH: Ireland teen sensation Troy Parrott on target as Tottenham beat Barcelona

Ireland's Troy Parrott was on target as Tottenham beat Barceliobna 2-0 in the Under-19 UEFA Youth League in Spain today.

The highly-rated 16-year-old pounced to finish off a slick team move and continue his impressive form for the Premier League side's youth set-up.

Here is Troy Parrott scoring against Barcelona 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/3siBl0rLk2 — YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) December 11, 2018

The Dubliner, who travelled with the first-team squad for their Premier League clash against Leicester last week and trained with Mauricio Pochettino's men at the Nou Camp last night, was replaced late on to a standing ovation from the Spurs fans.

His replacement, Rodel Richard, bagged the second goal as Spurs progressed to the next stage of the competition.

After beating Leicester at the weekend, Pochettino admitted he would have no problem throwing Parrott into first-team action.

"All the players that we have in the squad, the younger ones like Oliver Skipp or Troy Parrott, who was involved today for the first time, it's because they're involved in the first team during days, during weeks, during months, and it's only to give the possibility to play.

"I don't doubt and I am not worried about players who are injured or don't perform in their best, because we have another who can replace them. I promise we are going to win or lose with one or another."

