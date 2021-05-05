Watch: Ireland keeper Mark Travers scores to help Bournemouth lift cup

Republic of Ireland keeper Mark Travers joined the ranks of goalscoring keepers on Tuesday night as he took centre stage in Bournemouth Under-21s in their Hampshire Senior Cup final win over Eastleigh.

Maynooth stopper Travers saved a first-half penalty, scored an injury-time equaliser and then kept out a spot-kick in the shoot-out the Cherries secured a win.

Yet it will be his towering header from a corner that will be remembered, with Travers confirming he relished his goal.

"I just looked at the bench and saw them signaling for me to go up," he told the Bournemouth Twitter feed.

"It was the last few minutes, we were 2-1 down in the final. I just made the near-post run and thankfully I was able to hit the target."

Footage from Bournemouth's Twitter feed captured the moment Travers became a scoring hero and it was certainly an accomplished finish from the 21-year-old who started for Ireland in the World Cup qualifier against Serbia in March.



