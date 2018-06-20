Sport Soccer

Wednesday 20 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

REPORT

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

Ongoing

WATCH: 'I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane takes aim at former United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz

World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Spain - June 20, 2018 Iran coach Carlos Queiroz.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Roy Keane has hit out at former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Quieroz, with the Cork man saying he 'should have ripped his head off' after Queiroz "questioned his loyalty" to the club.

Queiroz is currently in charge of the Iranian national side as they take on Spain in a crucial group B clash in the World Cup this evening.

Iran won only their second-ever match at a World Cup after a late own-goal gave them victory over Morocco in the opening game.

The Portuguese manager worked as an assistant under Sir Alex Ferguson for two spells, once for the duration of the 2002-03 season and again between 2004 and 2008.

Speaking on ITV's coverage of the game, former Ireland captain Keane said he and Queiroz did not see eye-to-eye after his return to the club, but acknowledged the Portuguese man was an excellent manager.

"I always felt I had a decent relationship, particularly his first spell at the club," Keane said.

"His second spell when he came back for some reason towards the end of my time there I found him really disrespectful towards me, so we had a bit of a fallout.

"He questioned my loyalty and I told him where to go. It's one of my big regrets really, I probably should have ripped his head off.

"But excellent coach, and he's doing an excellent job it has to be said."

Online Editors

