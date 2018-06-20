WATCH: 'I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane takes aim at former United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz

Roy Keane has hit out at former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Quieroz, with the Cork man saying he 'should have ripped his head off' after Queiroz "questioned his loyalty" to the club.

Queiroz is currently in charge of the Iranian national side as they take on Spain in a crucial group B clash in the World Cup this evening.

Iran won only their second-ever match at a World Cup after a late own-goal gave them victory over Morocco in the opening game. The Portuguese manager worked as an assistant under Sir Alex Ferguson for two spells, once for the duration of the 2002-03 season and again between 2004 and 2008.

Speaking on ITV's coverage of the game, former Ireland captain Keane said he and Queiroz did not see eye-to-eye after his return to the club, but acknowledged the Portuguese man was an excellent manager. "I always felt I had a decent relationship, particularly his first spell at the club," Keane said.

Roy Keane no holding back haha pic.twitter.com/jrpjxyFxic — Tony (@RealDjOldskool) June 20, 2018

"His second spell when he came back for some reason towards the end of my time there I found him really disrespectful towards me, so we had a bit of a fallout. "He questioned my loyalty and I told him where to go. It's one of my big regrets really, I probably should have ripped his head off.

"But excellent coach, and he's doing an excellent job it has to be said."

