Watch: how Celtic ball boys celebrated Reo Hatate’s opening goal as their antics anger Rangers boss

Celtic's ball boys could be seen goading Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor during their 3-0 Old Firm victory on Wednesday night.

It was a miserable evening on the whole for Gers, and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst directed his anger on the touchline towards the home side's ball boys.

Referee Bobby Madden was subsequently forced to speak to a member of Celtic's matchday staff to get the youngsters in check, as the home ball boys were hellbent on winding up their rivals from the get go, including when Reo Hatate fired them in front after five minutes.

Calvin Bassey was left floored after a collision with team-mate Joe Aribo.

The 60,000 fans crammed inside Parkhead were going wild as Hoops players ran off in celebration.

All Rangers No1 McGregor could do was turn around and pick the ball out of the net. There, he was met by two elated Celtic ball boys who couldn't help but rub it in from behind the goal.

TV footage shows the youngsters gesturing towards McGregor, pumping their fists, as the keeper looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him up.

And there was a blatant attempt at time-wasting in the second half when McGregor attempted to retrieve the ball following a Celtic corner.

Commentator Andy Walker said of Van Bronckhorst’s complaint about the ball boys, “surely has bigger things to worry about”, while co-commentator and Rangers legend Ally McCoist joked: “I have to be quite honest I think the ball boys are doing Rangers a favour’.”

Over on Twitter, Celtic hero Chris Sutton added: “I’m hearing Rangers have put in a complaint to the SFA about the Celtic ball boys and want the game replayed…”

I’m hearing Rangers have put in a complaint to the SFA about the Celtic ball boys and want the game replayed… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 2, 2022