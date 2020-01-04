WATCH: Harry Arter marks his return to the Fulham team with a stunning FA Cup winner against Aston Villa
Ireland midfielder Harry Arter suggested he was 'lucky' to make his return to action with a wonder goal that secured a victory for Championship side Fulham against Premier League rivals Aston Villa.
Arter has been out of action since mid-October due to injury and after making this return as a substitute against Premier League strugglers Villa, he unleashed a long-range shot that secured a 2-1 win for Fulham a little over a minute after he was introduced to the action.
"Lucky for me the goal went in as I've had a few chances that have gone wide or even over the stand but luckily it went in," declared Arter.
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 4, 2020
What a way to send your club through to the #EmiratesFACup fourth round �� pic.twitter.com/s0QZOMbM35
"It was everything the manager wanted from us. Some players had a point to prove and the commitment and desire was there. We more then deserved the win and it's great to be in the next round.
"I think winning creates a good mentality, but we've suffered with inconsistency this season. Some games we have been a class above the league but then away from home we haven’t matched those performances.
"The FA Cup is a great competition and when players come in and take their chance and produce a result like this, it's great for morale."
Arter suggested he was 'taking a break' from international football after failing to impress Ireland manager Mick McCarthy in 2019, but he could be pushing for a recall ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia if he can build on his sparkling return in the second half of the season.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I got my chance tonight and I took it' - Irish teenager Adam Idah delighted with hat-trick on senior debut for Norwich in FA Cup
- Irish U19 starlet Will Smallbone scores on Southampton debut in Cup win over Huddersfield
- 40-year-old Wilbraham snatches equaliser as Brian Barry-Murphy's Rochdale earn lucrative replay with Newcastle
- From beating Mourinho's Chelsea to almost 500 senior appearances - Dubliner Yeates takes the road less travelled
- Jamie Carragher: 'Everton finally have a manager with as much star power as Liverpool's'
- 'I wanted to kill myself' - Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson opens up battle with depression
- 'I don't know Robin and Robin doesn't know me' - Furious Solskjaer hits back after van Persie criticism