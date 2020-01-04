WATCH: Harry Arter marks his return to the Fulham team with a stunning FA Cup winner against Aston Villa

Ireland midfielder Harry Arter suggested he was 'lucky' to make his return to action with a wonder goal that secured a victory for Championship side Fulham against Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Arter has been out of action since mid-October due to injury and after making this return as a substitute against Premier League strugglers Villa, he unleashed a long-range shot that secured a 2-1 win for Fulham a little over a minute after he was introduced to the action.

"Lucky for me the goal went in as I've had a few chances that have gone wide or even over the stand but luckily it went in," declared Arter.

"It was everything the manager wanted from us. Some players had a point to prove and the commitment and desire was there. We more then deserved the win and it's great to be in the next round.

"I think winning creates a good mentality, but we've suffered with inconsistency this season. Some games we have been a class above the league but then away from home we haven’t matched those performances.

"The FA Cup is a great competition and when players come in and take their chance and produce a result like this, it's great for morale."

Arter suggested he was 'taking a break' from international football after failing to impress Ireland manager Mick McCarthy in 2019, but he could be pushing for a recall ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia if he can build on his sparkling return in the second half of the season.

Online Editors