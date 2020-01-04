Sport Soccer

Saturday 4 January 2020

WATCH: Harry Arter marks his return to the Fulham team with a stunning FA Cup winner against Aston Villa

Fulham's Harry Arter (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup third round match at Craven Cottage, London.
Fulham's Harry Arter (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup third round match at Craven Cottage, London.
Kevin Palmer

Kevin Palmer

Ireland midfielder Harry Arter suggested he was 'lucky' to make his return to action with a wonder goal that secured a victory for Championship side Fulham against Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Arter has been out of action since mid-October due to injury and after making this return as a substitute against Premier League strugglers Villa, he unleashed a long-range shot that secured a 2-1 win for Fulham a little over a minute after he was introduced to the action.

"Lucky for me the goal went in as I've had a few chances that have gone wide or even over the stand but luckily it went in," declared Arter.

"It was everything the manager wanted from us. Some players had a point to prove and the commitment and desire was there. We more then deserved the win and it's great to be in the next round.

"I think winning creates a good mentality, but we've suffered with inconsistency this season. Some games we have been a class above the league but then away from home we haven’t matched those performances.

"The FA Cup is a great competition and when players come in and take their chance and produce a result like this, it's great for morale."

Arter suggested he was 'taking a break' from international football after failing to impress Ireland manager Mick McCarthy in 2019, but he could be pushing for a recall ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia if he can build on his sparkling return in the second half of the season.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Team of the Decade, Christmas derbies and a new era for Ireland

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport