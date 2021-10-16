Watch: Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey sent off for ‘moment of madness’ clash with team-mate Bobby Burns

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has been sent off for raising a hand to his team-mate Bobby Burns during the draw with Coleraine at The Oval.

The shot-stopper had just conceded a leveller as Cathair Friel made the scores 2-2 after a surging run forward from Leroy Kane.

Once the ball hit the net, McCarey rushed towards Burns, who had lost the ball on the halfway-line, and raised his hand to the midfielder's face, with Burns dropping to the ground and team-mates rushing in.

"It's madness from the goalkeeper," said BBC co-commentator Paul Leeman. “He maybe has a problem with Bobby Burns' involvement in the build-up to that goal but you just can't do that. It's crazy. I saw it when it happened but I actually couldn't believe it. I've never seen anything like it, certainly in our league.

"The reaction of the Glentoran players said it all.

"I was just in shock when I saw it happening. His fellow players were stunned. Anyone who was in the crowd and saw it will have been stunned. The referee has got no choice but to (send him off). It’s just a moment of madness from an experienced goalkeeper.

"I can’t understand how he could be so incensed at one of his team-mates. The Glentoran changing room will be an interesting place after this game.

"This will be seen everywhere around the world tonight.”

BBC commentator Thomas Kane added: "It's straight in front of the assistant referee and it also appears then as if one of the Glentoran players throws the ball against McCarey. It's an absolute moment of madness.

"There’s only one thing people are going to be talking about, not just locally, but nationally.”

Conor McKendry had given Coleraine a 15th minute lead but two Jay Donnelly goals had turned the game on its header before that Friel leveller sparked the remarkable scenes.