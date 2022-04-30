WATCH: Georgie Kelly seals Rotherham promotion with stunning debut strike as James McClean return helps Wigan to League One title

Rotherham United fans celebrate promotion after the final whistle at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham. Photo credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Former Bohemian Georgie Kelly sealed promotion for Rotherham from League One with a debut goal as they beat Gillingham 2-0 and relegated the Kent side in the process.

A first half Rarmani Edmonds-Green goal saw the Millers ahead at half-time but with MK Dons breathing down their necks by putting Plymouth to the sword Kelly’s strike sparked wild scenes of celebration in the away end at Priestfield.

The Millers had finally made their first-half dominance count when Edmonds-Green met Michael Ihiekwe’s goal-bound header to poke home from close range after 34 minutes.

Michael Smith missed a gilt-edged chance to double their advantage three minutes later but fired wide after latching onto Chiedozie Ogbene’s pinpoint delivery.

Ben Thompson beat the offside trap but his effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar in first-half stoppage-time as Gillingham came within inches of an equaliser.

Ogbene narrowly missed the target from 20 yards and Ben Wiles was twice denied by excellent saves from Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman shortly after half-time.

A draw would have been enough to extend Gillingham’s nine-year stay in the third tier but their survival hopes were dashed when substitute Kelly fired past the helpless Chapman at the death.

James McClean should be fit for Ireland’s summer schedule after the Derryman made his comeback to help Wigan seal promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury including a brace from Will Keane.

Striker Keane ended the campaign as the division’s top goalscorer, taking his tally to 26, to beat Sunderland’s Ross Stewart who finished with 24.

The Latics cruised to the title to complete their promotion to the Championship, with Shrewsbury’s Josh Vela scoring an own goal to set the visitors on their way.

Keane’s double ,including an assist from McClean, ensured Wigan took the points and the title, with Rotherham finishing second.

Scott Twine struck four goals for MK Dons but but Troy Parrott's side will head for the play-offs after finished third despite a thumping 10-man Plymouth 5-0 at Home Park.

Jordan Houghton was sent off for Plymouth, with Harry Darling also on target for the rampant Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday dispatched Portsmouth 4-1 to hold onto fourth, with Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino and Jordan Storey all delivering before half-time.

George Hirst had opened the scoring for the visitors, but Wednesday were not to be denied, with George Byers glossing the score at the death.

Nathan Broadhead’s early goal proved enough for Sunderland to defeat Morecambe 1-0 on the road and secure fifth place.

Wycombe squeezed into the play-offs thanks to a 2-1 win at Burton, with Sam Vokes putting the Wanderers ahead before Gassan Ahadme’s second-half leveller. Jordan Obita netted late on for Wycombe however, to seal that play-off berth.

Doncaster’s relegation was confirmed despite a 1-1 draw at Oxford. Josh Martin’s second-half goal scrambled a point after Billy Bodin put Oxford ahead, but Rovers slipped to 22nd.

AFC Wimbledon’s League One tenure also came to an end, with a battling 4-3 home reverse at the hands of Accrington.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop and Michael Nottingham had Accrington 3-0 up at the break.

Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni cut Wimbledon’s deficit, only for John O’Sullivan to net a fourth for Stanley.

Rudoni claimed his second goal to draw Wimbledon to within one goal again, but the hosts could do no more.

Dion Charles’ brace set Bolton up for a 4-2 win over Fleetwood, with Declan John and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson also on target.

Barry Baggley and Joe Garner replied for Fleetwood, who remain in League One on goal difference.

Wes Burns bagged a brace with Tyreeq Bakinson and James Norwood also finding the net as Ipswich thrashed Charlton 4-0 at Portman Road.

Alfie May’s added-time goal scrambled 10-man Cheltenham a 2-2 draw at Cambridge.

Sam Smith thought his brace had won the day for Cambridge, especially when the Robins had William Boyle sent off with eight minutes to play.

But May popped up with his second goal of the game to grab a point for the visitors, to take his league season’s tally to a highly-impressive 23.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s last-minute effort sealed Lincoln a 2-1 win over Crewe.

Chris Long’s first-half goal had the Alex leading until the final quarter, when Tom Hopper equalised before Adelakun stole the spoils.