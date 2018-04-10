Mick McCarthy has left Ipswich with immediate effect tonight after his own fans turned on him for taking off ex-Limerick player Barry Cotter on his debut for the Tractor Boys.

Watch: Furious Mick McCarthy quits Ipswich despite victory over Barnsley after 'pathetic' fan reaction to substitution of Irish player on his debut

Ipswich dented Barnsley's bid to climb out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Portman Road.

The 59-year-old had been due to leave the Championship outfit at the end of the season but instead quit after Jonas Knudsen's 54th-minute goal left the team 12th in the table and above rivals Norwich on goal difference. Cotter was excellent throughout but the home fans turned on their manager when he was called ashore.

"I started with a win. I finish with a win. You can probably see why I'm going after the reaction when I took Barry Cotter off," he said. "That's just pathetic.

🎥 | Mick McCarthy spoke with iFollow Ipswich shortly after the full-time whistle at Portman Road this evening as he confirmed his departure from the Club. pic.twitter.com/TEFfbLGOkA — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 10, 2018

"I've signed him and played him. He's absolutely knackered, he needs to come off. The boy was absolutely brilliant. "I'm out of here. Sad, because I've loved my time here.

"I've left the club in a far better place than I found them." A spokesman for the club said he made the decision to leave the club along with his assistant Terry Connor on Sunday, following the 1-0 away defeat against Brentford, and plans are being made to put in a replacement until the end of the season.

The Blues boss, who announced at the end of March he would be leaving his role in the summer, gave a three-minute press conference at the end of the game before revealing he was leaving.

Reacting to boos when young defender Cotter was substituted in the second half, McCarthy said: "It was a disgraceful reaction, that, but I won't have to listen to it again because that's my last game. I'm out of here."

With that he banged the desk and departed, with the club then confirming the news on their website and Twitter feed. McCarthy had already agreed with owner Marcus Evans that he would be leaving at the end of the season but has quit after another night of abuse from the Ipswich Town fans. “I said I would see the season out but it’s been a new experience and it’s not one I have been enjoying to be honest. I have continued to do my job to the best of my ability but there is something missing and I’m not comfortable with that," he added.

“I have had a great time here and worked with some great people and to all those who have given me wonderful support over the last five and a half years - and there are many - I want to put on record my personal thanks.

“The players here can look forward to a new challenge with whoever comes in and I want to wish them, the staff and the club the best of fortunes. I’ll also be looking forward to a new challenge elsewhere. I’ve still got a lot of football in me.” Mick McCarthy is the current favourite to take over the vacancy at West Brom after Alan Pardew's departure.

Online Editors