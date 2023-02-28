WATCH: Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch joining in a rendition of ‘The Fields of Athenry’ in Dublin pub

Former Tottenham and Liverpool attacker Peter Crouch was famous during his playing days for goal celebration robot dance but was seen joining in a rendition of 'The Fields of Athenry while in a Dublin pub at the weekend.

The 6ft 7in former striker, now a podcaster, was spotted in Cassidy's pub on Camden Street happily mixing with punters as 'The Fields of Athenry' is belted out by a live band ably assisted by the pub's customers.

The former England international retired in 2019 and, according to an interview with The Guardian in 2022, did his first robot dance at a David Beckham house party before the 2006 World Cup.

"After a few drinks I thought, 'I’ll do something stupid on the way to the toilet.'"

Crouch played for three years at Anfield, where 'The Fields of Athenry' is heard on a regular basis, scoring 42 goals in total.