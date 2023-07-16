Watch: Footage emerges of tackle that has put Denise O’Sullivan’s World Cup in doubt

Footage has emerged in Colombian media of the moment Irish midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was tackled in Friday’s abandoned friendly between the two sides at Meakin Park, Brisbane.

The challenge on O’Sullivan is clearly visible, as are the reactions of team-mates Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn and captain Katie McCabe, who begins running from her position on the other side of the pitch.

Footage emerges of tackle that has put Denise O’Sullivan’s World Cup in doubt

O’Sullivan was hospitalised and CT scans and an x-ray showed bruising, and no break to the shinbone.

Colombian users of social media have reacted with fury to the release of the footage.

Although the FAI and Colombian FAs have been contacted to provide further footage from the game, neither have yet done so.

Meanwhile, Ireland boss Vera Pauw says she has no regrets about inviting Colombia to the behind-closed-doors friendly, despite having to abandon the game after the injury to O’Sullivan.

Ireland hope to be in a better position tomorrow to assess whether or not she is capable of being fit enough to start Thursday’s Group B opener against co-hosts Australia in Sydney’s Olympic stadium.

Pauw was shocked at Colombia’s clearly over-zealous approach on Friday, without any goading from their sideline. She admitted she felt she was left with no option but to remove her players for their own safety.

However, Pauw doesn’t have any regrets about opting to play the game despite the potentially catastrophic outcome should O’Sullivan fail to regain her full fitness.

“No, because what I said, we have seen seven of their games, analysed five and not seen a challenge like that in any of their games,” said Pauw.