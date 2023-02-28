WATCH: Evan Ferguson's goal sends Brighton into FA Cup quarter-finals

Evan Ferguson says it's time for his Brighton side to end their wait for a first major trophy as his goal - his sixth of a remarkable season - put the club into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Stoke City coach John O'Shea, last week added to the senior coaching staff with Stephen Kenny's national side, congratulated Ferguson (18) after his first-half strike from close range proved to be the difference between the sides as Brighton march on.

Ferguson's Ireland team-mate Will Smallbone was a half-time sub for home side Stoke.

"That (team move) is what we work on in training, when it comes off like that it's a great team to play in, just to finish it off, it was an easy finish, it was nice," Ferguson told ITV after the win, as Roberto de Zerbi's side aim to go all the way and win something for the first time.

"Hopefully, we will see, that's the target we want to go for, hopefully we can get it. I wouldn't say it's gone better than expected as a team in training every day we know what we want to do, we know where we are going and we want to keep going in that direction."