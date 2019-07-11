WATCH: Eric Molloy's stunning goal to deny Frank Lampard debut win for Chelsea against Bohemians

Frank Lampard was fulsome in his praise of the club's Irish supporters as his first game as Chelsea manager ended in a 1-1 draw against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Michy Batshuayi's opener was cancelled out by trialist Eric Molloy's late goal, with Chelsea's unconvincing performance giving the new Chelsea boss a swift insight into the challenge he faces in his new role.

Lampard received a warm reception from Chelsea fans in Ireland and he was keen to offer thanks to the Blues Irish fans after a warm reception in Ireland over the last few days.

"I've enjoyed it and we have had great support here," said Lampard. "We have had fans coming to see us every day at the hotel and I thank them turning our and seeing us play.

@bfc equaliser v @Chelsea by Eric Molloy - cracking finish and what a stepover by 14 year old Evan Ferguson pic.twitter.com/6kiEBW0Ucq — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) July 10, 2019

"It was a tough game for us. We haven't been back for long, just a few days. There was pressure on the lads to work and we have been working hard, so I have been pleased with that.

"The quicker we get to the level we want the better it is for us. Some of the performances, especially from the young lads today was really good.

"We're getting them now in terms of seeing the other players in the squad and you will see a few more of them at the weekend (against St Patrick's Athletic)."

Lampard gave Danny Drinkwater the chance to impress from the start after he was frozen out by departed boss Mauricio Sarri. with his replacement keen to play down the significance of his side's poor showing.

"Fitness was our issue, we've been working hard on it, even this morning," he added.

"Fitness was always going to be an issue against a team that's halfway through their season. We certainly pushed ourselves to the limit.

"The quicker we get there the better. It's about individuals getting fit. Some of the young lads were really good. We want to get a level of fitness and intensity in their game."

The thoughts of Frank Lampard after his first game as Chelsea head coach... 👇#CFCinDublin pic.twitter.com/wUvZ4vOupM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2019

