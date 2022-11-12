WATCH: Day to remember for James McClean as Derryman scores direct from corner to spark Wigan comeback

Ireland winger James McClean scored direct from a corner as his side started life without Leam Richardson by coming from behind to snatch a first Sky Bet Championship win in eight matches with a 2-1 victory at home to Blackpool.

Latics, with Rob Kelly in caretaker charge, were slow to settle into the game, with Blackpool striker Gary Madine firing just wide of Jamie Jones’ right-hand post in the early stages.

Wigan’s cause was helped inside 17 minutes, however, when the visitors were reduced to 10 men after skipper Marvin Ekpiteta was shown a straight red card.

Ekpiteta had been favourite to reach a bouncing ball first, but his hesitation allowed Charlie Wyke to toe the ball over his head.

The collision was inevitable and, with no covering defender, referee Andy Davies ruled it the denying of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Credit to Blackpool, they began to dominate even with a man down and took the lead 11 minutes before the break.

Madine appeared to barge into defender Jack Whatmough as they contested a long ball from the back.

In the absence of a whistle, Madine controlled the ball on his chest before rifling a thunderous strike past Jones and into the top corner of the net.

Wigan were further hampered by the loss of Whatmough – last year’s player of the year – through injury, with Joe Bennett coming on in his place.

The home side were struggling to get anything going and their frustration began to show when Callum Lang was given a yellow card for sarcastically applauding the official who had – finally, in the player’s view – awarded him a free-kick.

That was Davies’ last involvement, with a new referee coming out for the second period.

And Wigan also came out after half-time a different side, levelling the scores within nine minutes of the restart.

McClean’s inswinging corner from the right-hand side ended up in the back of the net, with Wyke cheekily claiming he got a touch on the goal-line.

It was all Wigan at this point, with another corner being half-cleared to Graeme Shinnie, who lashed his shot wide from 15 yards.

The visitors were just about managing to keep their opponents at arm’s length, but their resistance was finally broken with a minute to go.

Wigan captain Tendayi Darikwa’s cross from the right was a beauty, and former Seasiders defender Curtis Tilt powered home a header from close range to the delight of most inside the DW.

The win sees Wigan leapfrog their opponents into third-bottom spot.

And there could well be another managerial change in the offing, with the Blackpool fans loudly chanting ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ in the direction of under-fire boss Michael Appleton.

Elsewhere, Zian Flemming scored a hat-trick for Millwall to lift them back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places as they beat Preston 4-2.

Flemming's double put Millwall ahead in the first 16 minutes of the game, but Preston pulled back when goals from Andrew Hughes and Ched Evans brought the scores level going into the break.

The Dutch midfielder scored his hat-trick in the 64th minute to put the Lions back in front before Charlie Cresswell added a fourth to take the Lions up to sixth in the table.

Sheffield United returned to winning ways following their loss to Rotherham on Tuesday with a 1-0 win against Cardiff.

George Baldock scored the only goal of the game for the Blades to return to the top of the table, while the Bluebirds drop to 19th.

Matt Crooks' late strike saw Middlesbrough snatch three points with a 2-1 win at Norwich.

Josh Sargent scored his ninth of the campaign to put the Canaries ahead in the seventh minute, but Riley McGree levelled in the 64th minute.

Michael Carrick's rejuvenated side continued to search for a winner, with Crooks hitting a stoppage-time strike to make it four consecutive league games without a loss for Boro.

Interim Luton boss Mick Harford saw his side snatch a late point at home to Rotherham as they drew 1-1.

Former manager Nathan Jones left for Premier League side Southampton on Thursday, and the Hatters went a goal down in the first minute of the game when Jamie Lindsay put the Millers in front, but Luke Berry scored in the 90th minute to earn a draw.

Liam Rosenior's first home game in charge of Hull ended in defeat as the Tigers fell to a 2-1 defeat thanks to a late own goal.

Jacob Greaves put Hull in front before Yakou Meite equalised, but a rebound off Ryan Longman saw Hull concede right at the death.

Coventry continued their good spell of form as goals in each half from Viktor Gyokeres saw them earn their fourth straight league win with a 2-0 victory against QPR.

West Brom climb out of the bottom three into 21st after a 2-0 win against Stoke.

Kyle Bartley put the Baggies in front six minutes before the break and Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled their lead early in the second half with an overhead kick.

And bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield held Swansea to a 0-0 draw while Bristol City and Watford also finished goalless.